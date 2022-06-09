Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

DOX traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,702. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amdocs by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.