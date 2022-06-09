American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

