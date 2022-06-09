American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Shares Down 7%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 14,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

American Energy Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

