American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $19.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

