America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $3.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.19 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,443. The firm has a market cap of $667.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.
America's Car-Mart Company Profile
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
