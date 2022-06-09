America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $3.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.19 EPS.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,443. The firm has a market cap of $667.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

