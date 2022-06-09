AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.40.

ABC traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock worth $910,384,692. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

