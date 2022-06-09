AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,068,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 15,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

