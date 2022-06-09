Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will post $29.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.89 million and the lowest is $28.96 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $22.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $144.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.09 million to $148.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

