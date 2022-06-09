Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $370.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $370.38 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $277.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,240. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $73.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

