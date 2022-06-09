Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.