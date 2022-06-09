Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) to report $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.49. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $2.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.41. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

