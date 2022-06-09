Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insmed stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 3,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,205. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insmed by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 293,890 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Insmed by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.