Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.12. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,028.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $8.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.02. 6,348,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

