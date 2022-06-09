Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will post $82.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.52 billion and the highest is $84.98 billion. Apple reported sales of $81.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $394.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.17 billion to $402.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $420.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $404.18 billion to $428.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.12.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.96. 53,900,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,750,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.77. Apple has a 1-year low of $125.94 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

