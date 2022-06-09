Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

BKU stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,915. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

