Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.83). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 11,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,827. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

