Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.13 Million

Analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $305.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.50 million and the highest is $307.10 million. iRobot reported sales of $365.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 79.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.55. 1,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,268. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. iRobot has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $101.47.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

