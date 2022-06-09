Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.86 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $14.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.76 billion to $15.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of J stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 572,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

