Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.87 Million

Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $33.40 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $33.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $132.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $133.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.10 million, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $147.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million.

BSRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.90. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,636. The company has a market cap of $330.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

