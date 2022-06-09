Analysts Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target at $210.00

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a one year low of $155.39 and a one year high of $208.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.