Analysts Set Expectations for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

CRXT opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

