Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Target Price at $15.63

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AG traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -838,000.00 and a beta of 1.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200,000.00%.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.