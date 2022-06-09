Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Target Price at $51.63

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($52.37) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 472,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

