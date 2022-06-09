Analysts Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price at $16.47

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOSS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

