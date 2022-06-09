Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price at $27.18

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $14.20. 15,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 97,460 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $2,991,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,171,000 after buying an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

