Analysts Set Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) PT at $60.75

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

VTSCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($77.42) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.02) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTC:VTSCY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

