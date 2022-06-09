Analysts Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target at $59.33

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRDLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Worldline from €74.00 ($79.57) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Worldline from €60.00 ($64.52) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Worldline in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,936. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Worldline has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.