Analyzing Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Core Scientific alerts:

This table compares Core Scientific and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 1.58 -$32.50 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.12 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -2.36

Core Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Scientific and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 4 0 3.00 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Scientific currently has a consensus target price of 11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 343.40%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A 16.79% 6.10% BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41%

Volatility & Risk

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Scientific beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains. The company also offers blockchain infrastructure and third-party hosting services through the sale of consumption-based contracts for its hosting services, as well as equipment sales to customers; and operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas. In addition, it provides hosting services to digital asset mining customers; deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, optimization, and maintenance services for its customer's digital asset mining equipment; and electrical power and repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and mine digital assets. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.