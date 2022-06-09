Analyzing EBET (EBET) & Its Peers

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EBET to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EBET and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.73 EBET Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 50.58

EBET’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Risk & Volatility

EBET has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET’s rivals have a beta of -0.33, meaning that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EBET and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 73 274 384 10 2.45

EBET presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.55%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 48.17%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EBET beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About EBET (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

