Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 81,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.13 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Battershill acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,025.06).

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 19.9% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

