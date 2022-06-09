Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $498.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.