Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as low as C$0.70. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 14,464 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 16.53. The stock has a market cap of C$35.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.