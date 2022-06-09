Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.83.

APPN stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 445,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $505,866.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 825,030 shares of company stock worth $38,892,351 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth $3,925,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

