Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 100,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,793. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.65.
About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
