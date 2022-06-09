Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 100,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,793. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.