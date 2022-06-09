Applied Materials, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Applied Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.24. 5,873,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,523. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

