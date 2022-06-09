Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $734,868.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.22. 813,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.94. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

