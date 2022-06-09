Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 28000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.