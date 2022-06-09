Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 28000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.