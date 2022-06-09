Argon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,762.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $229,321.45 and $45,762.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00227691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00430437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,964,105 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

