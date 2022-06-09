Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 912352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.
Several brokerages have commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Laurentian cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$336.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.
In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.