Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 912352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Several brokerages have commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Laurentian cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$336.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.