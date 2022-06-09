Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading Up 4%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 3,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.90% and a negative net margin of 569.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

