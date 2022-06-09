Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Shares Up 0.3%

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.