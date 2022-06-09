Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:AINC opened at $18.19 on Monday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.32.
Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)
