Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 0.9%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 432 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.46). 78,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 109,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.51).
The company has a market capitalization of £534.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 430.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 466.71.
About Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN)
Featured Articles
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.