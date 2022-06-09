ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €565.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($607.53) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($1,010.75) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,021.51) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €630.00 ($677.42) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

