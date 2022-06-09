Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.Aspen Aerogels also updated its FY22 guidance to ($2.40)-($2.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE ASPN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 240,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,465. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $696.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

