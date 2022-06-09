Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Up 8%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.73. 773,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 719,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.89.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 98,000 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares in the company, valued at $103,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri bought 43,994 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 267,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

