AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £120 by Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £120 ($150.38) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($119.05) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($144.11) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a £105 ($131.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £105.79 ($132.57).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £103.10 ($129.20) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,337.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.20. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 7,931 ($99.39) and a one year high of £110 ($137.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

