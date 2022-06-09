AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ALOT opened at $13.51 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.75.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
