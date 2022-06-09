AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ALOT opened at $13.51 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.75.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

