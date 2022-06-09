Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

ASUR stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 million, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

