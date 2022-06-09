Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson bought 1,363,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

